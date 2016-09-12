Springfield Local Schools, Lucas Co DART program to host community forum on heroin

Springfield Local School and the Lucas County DART program is expected to host a community forum on heroin next week.

Monday, members of the Springfield High School JROTC and other volunteers met with Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp to hand out literature on the current heroin epidemic.

Volunteers also informed residents of a community heroin forum that will be held next Tuesday.

Sheriff Tharp says the heroin epidemic in the Lucas County area is due to Toledo lying in a hub between four major U.S. cities.

Local school leaders say the entire community needs to do its part to get ahead of the problem.

“We're educators. And if we're not doing our job educating the community, then we are part of the problem. We chose to be part of the solution, so this is a very important event for us,” said Dr. Michael O’Shea, superintendent of Springfield Local Schools.

The community heroin forum will take place at Springfield High School on Sept. 20, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

