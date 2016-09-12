Central Catholic football player announces college decision

One of the best running backs Toledo has seen in a longtime has announced his decision on where he’ll be attending college.

Mike Warren, senior at Toledo’s Central Catholic had six schools on his final list.

During a news conference at the school Monday, Mike announced he is staying home. He’s going to be a University of Toledo Rocket.

“Coach Candle and all the coaches, what he told me is that I can trust him,” said Warren. “Toledo has a winning program, and I love that it’s close to home. My family doesn’t have to go far to watch me play. It’s a drive down the street and if I get lonely, I can just go home and chill with my family.”

This is a huge win for Jason Candle and the UT coaching staff.

Official signing day is in February.

