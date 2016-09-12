Mother pleads for suspects in Toledo home invasion to come forward

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

It has been nearly a month since police began their investigation, after three teens were forced to their knees and robbed during a home invasion.

WTOL 11’s Michelle Zepeda spoke with the mother of one of the victims, who now has to live his life in a wheel chair.

Back on August 19, three teens were at their home on Chase Street in north Toledo when police say four men with guns entered the house through an unlocked door and started demanding money.

“Mike decided to fight back and it took three of them to get on mike and the fourth one to shoot him in his side,” said Jen Miller, the victim’s mother.

Mike Miller, 19, was in critical condition for two weeks and is now learning to deal with his new reality.

Mike’s brother and girlfriend, who walked away unharmed, are still fearful to go back home a month after this nightmare.

It has torn our whole life apart. Nobody knows who did this, nobody is coming forward to tell us who did it. Mike is scared and can't sleep. It has been a month and mike can't sleep at night,” said Jen Miller.

Both the family and police are asking for your help. If you know who committed the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

