TPD continues search for suspect who killed 24-year-old father outside convenience store

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The search continues for a gunman who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a south Toledo Seven-Eleven on Western Avenue. Police say the crime was committed in front of several patrons and six children who were in the car with the victim.

Family members tell WTOL 11’s Michelle Zepeda that 24-year-old George Smith’s son, along with his five nieces and nephews, witnessed George being shot to death in the parking lot.

“He is having nightmares behind this. He wakes up crying, goes to sleep crying and he is just scared to death because he thinks they are going to shoot him also. This is no way for a child nothing for a child to experience and i am just asking for some justice,” said Beverly Lathon, grandmother of the victim.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, Surveillance cameras at the Seven-Eleven captured the unthinkable crime.

“A horrendous act, very violent in nature to do that under any circumstances is horrible, but to do it in front of young kids is deplorable,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

George Smith was sitting in his Jeep, with another adult and six children, all under the age of four, when a gold, Buick Rendezvous pulled up.

According the police report, three men got out of the car and after a few seconds, shot Smith in point blank range.

“Very unusual for something like this to happen there at this time of day in a busy store like that,” said Heffernan.

Smith’s grandmother describes him as a good man.

“He was a father and he loved his son. Now his son will have to grow up without a father,” said Lathon.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the store, and interviewing several witnesses who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

The family however, is working to bury their loved one. If you would like to help assist with funeral costs, click here.

