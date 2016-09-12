Toledo-area Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Monday, Muslims around the world celebrated the holiday Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice.

The celebration honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his own on God’s command, before being stopped by the angel Gabriel.

The United Muslims Association of Toledo celebrated the holiday at the Seagate Centre.

”But the value of this is the sacrifice. It's really the message that was established 1,400 years ago and continues still today that people would sacrifice and share their sacrifice, said Dr. Haitham Elasmaloty, who represents Islamic Centers to Toledo.

The group also celebrated the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, also known as the Hajj.

All Muslims are required to take a trip to Mecca at one point in their life if they are able to do so.

