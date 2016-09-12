UAW local 14 raises over $2,000, donates school supplies to Riverside Elementary

UAW Local 14 donates school supplies

Thanks to members of UAW Local 14, several students at Riverside Elementary will have all the supplies they need.

Monday, Local 14 members from the General Motors Powertrain Plant on Alexis Road dropped off school supplies, in which money was raised for earlier this year.

“We’ve raised $2,005 this year and we started out four years ago raising $1,400 dollars, so we really upped our number,” said Susie Rogers, education director for Local 14.

The money was used to buy some pretty fancy book bags and other supplies for the kids.

Local 14 has been collecting money and making supply donations for the past four years.

