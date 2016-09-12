Police looking into 3 dozen other cases after rape arrest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking into 3 dozen other cases after rape arrest

By The Associated Press
DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

Authorities in the Detroit area are looking into nearly three dozen cases that include sexual assaults and home invasions following the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says Monday that three cases have been confirmed in that city while state police Lt. Michael Shaw says DNA evidence has been recovered in seven cases.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says it received two warrant requests Monday from Allen Park.

Ikeie R. Smith of Redford Township was denied bond during a court appearance Friday in Garden City on charges of home invasion and criminal sexual conduct. Police say a woman was raped last November.

Smith asked for a court-appointed lawyer. He faces a Sept. 19 probable cause conference and a Sept. 26 preliminary examination.

