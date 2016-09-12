Police looking into 3 dozen other cases after rape arrest

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Authorities in the Detroit area are looking into nearly three dozen cases that include sexual assaults and home invasions following the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says Monday that three cases have been confirmed in that city while state police Lt. Michael Shaw says DNA evidence has been recovered in seven cases.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says it received two warrant requests Monday from Allen Park.

Ikeie R. Smith of Redford Township was denied bond during a court appearance Friday in Garden City on charges of home invasion and criminal sexual conduct. Police say a woman was raped last November.

Smith asked for a court-appointed lawyer. He faces a Sept. 19 probable cause conference and a Sept. 26 preliminary examination.

