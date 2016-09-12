Police search for man missing from central Toledo group home

Toledo police are searching for a man who went missing from his group home.

Police say Lonnail McGhee, 41, left the central Toledo home and hasn’t been seen since. The department posted the missing alert on its Facebook page Monday but did not say when McGhee left the home.

Family members say McGhee is known to go to other cities, like Detroit and Columbus, but he usually calls when he does.

McGhee is 5’5”, about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing one red shoe with one blue shoe.

Anyone who has information about McGhee’s whereabouts should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

