City to pay $780K after girl hit when officer fired at dog

Columbus City Council is expected to approve a $780,000 lawsuit settlement payment to the family of a girl who was shot in the leg when a policeman fired.

Then-4-year-old Ava Ellis was accidentally shot in June 2015 at a home in Whitehall.

Police say the girl's mother had cut herself on glass, and another relative had flagged down the officer for help. Police say the officer fired at a charging dog, but Ava's family says the roughly 40-pound bulldog mix was retreating inside from the porch and the officer fired unnecessarily.

Ava's parents and their attorney accused the policeman of acting recklessly with children nearby on the porch.

The family says the bullet broke Ava's leg, and she had to have surgery.

The council was to consider the settlement Monday.

