Woman arrested for stabbing 14-year-old girl near Woodward High School

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police have arrested a woman for the stabbing of a 14-year-old girl in a park near Woodward High School last month.

Family members of the 14-year-old victim say it all started on Facebook. They say two groups of kids had been fighting online. The fighting then became physical on August 27.

According to the police report, witnesses saw Jamie Gulley, 36, stab the teenage victim in the abdomen with an unknown object causing serious injury.

The teen was then transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

Police had been looking for the woman responsible ever since.

Gulley is now charged with felonious assault.

