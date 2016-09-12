Woman arrested for stabbing 14-year-old girl near Woodward High School

Woman arrested for stabbing 14-year-old girl near Woodward High - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police have arrested a woman for the stabbing of a 14-year-old girl in a park near Woodward High School last month. 

Family members of the 14-year-old victim say it all started on Facebook. They say two groups of kids had been fighting online. The fighting then became physical on August 27

According to the police report, witnesses saw Jamie Gulley, 36, stab the teenage victim in the abdomen with an unknown object causing serious injury. 

The teen was then transported to St. Vincent Hospital. 

Police had been looking for the woman responsible ever since. 

Gulley is now charged with felonious assault. 

