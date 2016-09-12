16-year-old dies after dirt bike crash in Swanton

A teen is dead after a deadly dirt bike crash on a track out in Swanton.

It happened Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene at MX Express on Airport Highway around 4:30 p.m. According to witnesses at the scene, the 16-year-old lost control of his dirt bike after going over a jump, hit the handle bars, swerved and hit a tree before being ejected from his bike.

Police say the victim was conscious when crews arrived on scene, but later lost consciousness. Crews administered CPR at the scene and the teen was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center where he later died.

The incident in under investigation.

