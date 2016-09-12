August boating accident on Ottawa River claims second life

A second person has died from injuries sustained during a boating accident on the Ottawa River last month.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that John Nusbaum III died from his injuries over the weekend.

Back on August 29, the boat Nusbaum was on struck a dock on the river near Webber’s Restaurant near Point Place. The boat's driver, Thomas Duquette II, died at the scene. Two other passengers on the boat survived.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities say alcohol was believed to be a factor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.