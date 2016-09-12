School bus hits car while turning too sharp, no injuries reported

Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Sylvania Monday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Cedar Bend and Spruce Loop Court off of Crissey Road in Sylvania Township.

Police say the bus driver turned a corner a little too sharp and hit a car at a stop sign.

There were about a dozen kids on the bus at the time. None of them were injured.

The bus driver was cited for the crash.

Another bus came and took the students to school.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.