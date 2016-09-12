Crews respond to mobile home fire on Tremainsville - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews respond to mobile home fire on Tremainsville

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo mobile home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning. 

Fire crews were called to the Twinwall Village Mobile Home Park on Tremainsville around 8 a.m.

Further details, including if anyone was inside at the time, are still unknown. 

