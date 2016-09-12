Woman hit by car while walking with stroller on Angola, no serious injuries

A woman and her baby were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Monday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Angola Road near Reynolds. Police say the woman was walking with a stroller on the side of the road when her and her baby were hit by a car.

Police say the driver said they couldn't see her.

The woman and her child suffered minor injuries.

