Man arrested for armed robbery at south Toledo Stop N' Go set to face judge

Toledo police arrested Jason Caldwell, 36, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say he and another man put on masks and robbed the Stop N' Go on Arlington Avenue at gunpoint late Saturday night.

Police say the clerk told them Caldwell pointed a gun at his head and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over the money from the cash register.

Both men then fled on foot. Caldwell was later arrested, after officer say he put up a struggle. The other person involved remains on the run.

Caldwell is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

