Man dies after drunken crash on Cedar Point Drive

A man is dead after a drunk driving crash in Sandusky.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Cedar Point Drive. Police say alcohol did play a factor in the crash.

According to state troopers, Gustava Walls, 37, failed to make a curve while speeding, causing him to veer off the road. He then re-entered the roadway and crossed the left of center, hitting a pickup truck, spinning and hitting another car and then rolling multiple times before coming to a stop.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were uninjured. The driver and the passenger of the another car suffered minor non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Walls, who was ejected from his car, was given CPR at the scene and transported to Firelands Hospital where he later died.

Troopers say a triathlon was taking place at the time of the crash. No participates or volunteers were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

