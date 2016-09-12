Man charged with OVI after crashing car with kids inside

A Toledo man is facing a number of charges after police say he rolled his car while intoxicated with two children in the backseat.

It happened Friday night on Benore Road. Police say Brandon Reynolds, 28, flipped the car into a wooded area. Officers say Reynolds' blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when they arrived on scene. According to the police report, Reynolds' BAC was 0.143.

The two children inside the car were not seriously hurt.

Reynolds was booked in the Lucas County Jail, but was released on his own recognizance Saturday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned before a judge in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.