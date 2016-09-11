Two people injured in fire at Plaza Apartments in central Toledo

Two people were injured during a fire at a central Toledo apartment complex on Sunday evening.

The Toledo Fire Department responded to the call at the Plaza Apartments just before 9 p.m.

According to TFD, the fire was confined to one apartment on the second floor of the four-story apartment building.

Firefighters say the fire was started by a man who was smoking while using an oxygen tank.

The man and another victim were taken to the hospital but there conditions are unknown at this time.

The apartment complex was evacuated but people were allowed back in shortly after the fire was put out.

The Plaza Apartments are across the street from the Toledo Museum of Art on Monroe St.

