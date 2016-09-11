18-year-old on dirt bike suffers life-threatening injuries in east Toledo accident

18-year-old on dirt bike suffers life-threatening injuries in ea - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a van as he rode his dirt bike in an east Toledo neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police, Rasheem Carter was riding his dirt bike on Forsythe around 1 p.m. when he was struck by a van being driven by Kathleen Mazza, 65.

Police say Ms. Mazza was turning into her driveway on Forsythe.

Mr. Carter sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

Ms. Mazza was uninjured.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

