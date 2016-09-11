Years in the making, Gibsonburg unveils 9/11 memorial in moving ceremony

A large crowd was on hand for the dedication (Source: WTOL)

The 9/11 terrorist attacks represented some of the worst evil ever seen.

It also brought out the best in America in big cities and in small villages like Gibsonburg, OH.

Bagpipes played on Sunday as the Public Safety Service Memorial at Williams Park was dedicated.

The centerpiece of the memorial is a 36 foot long, seven thousand pound section of an antenna mast that was atop the North Tower of the World Trade Center when it collapsed on September 11, 2001.



This has been a labor of love for village officials who acquired the antenna.

They’ve been working towards this day for three years.

“Small communities have big hearts, big dreams. This is what America is all about. We want people to come and visit the memorial, leave with a sense of respect, loyalty and gratitude,” said Village Administrator Marc Glotzbecker.

The memorial honors first responders who give everyday and those who have given their lives.

Members of the Gibsonburg Volunteer Department are proud to have it in their community.

“It’s humbling. Lots of people going to want to visit it. It’s a beautiful thing,” said firefighter AJ Blausey.

Everybody remembers where they were on 9/11 but Matt Long had a front row seat to history.

He was a member of the New York City Fire Department, responding to the tower attacks with other members of his ladder company.

Matt lost 343 of his fellow firefighters that day.

“It’s just something that happened to the entire country whether you’re from New York City, Brooklyn, like I am, or Gibsonburg. We need to stay together the way we did in the months after September 11th, 2001," said AJ.

This memorial will always be there for all to remember the lessons we learned from those unspeakable acts of terrorism.

