Imagination Station to host 'Bash7' fundraiser

The Imagination Station is hosting its seventh annual fundraiser, Bash7.

The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7pm to 11pm.

The adult-only party will infuse the science of taste, sound, and entertainment into one unforgettable evening.

The science center expects more than 750 guests to attend the event. Proceeds from the Bash7 will be used to provide hands-on science education to Lucas County and all of Northwest Ohio.

Ticket prices are $95 per person.

