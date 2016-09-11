Police investigate serious accident on Dussel near Ford Road in Maumee

Maumee police are investigating an accident that split a vehicle in half.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Dussel Drive, near Ford Road.

Police say a white truck pulled out of Osage Drive, turning onto Dussel when it was hit by a blue vehicle traveling along the same street.

The white truck was totaled. The cab was detached from the front of the vehicle.

Both drivers of the vehicles were sent to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear at this time the extent of their injuries.

