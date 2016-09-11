Speeding SUV crashes into Toledo home, causing small fire

Toledo police are investigating after a SUV crashed into a home overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Sandralee Street.

Police say the SUV was speeding, before knocking down a telephone poll and a small tree.

The SUV then crashed into the front of the home.

No one was hurt. A small fire started from the car, and the house suffered minor damages.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

