South Toledo shooting claims life of 24-year-old man

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 24-year-old-man is dead after a shooting on Western Ave. in south Toledo on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found George Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he died on Saturday from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

