I-75 South reopens after closing most of Saturday evening

The southbound lanes of I-75 are open again after being closed most of Saturday evening.

The accident happened before at approximately 8 p.m. near mile marker 168 which is near Quarry Rd. south of Bowling Green.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident involved six vehicles.

Only minor injuries were reported.

