South Toledo standoff situation ends peacefully

Police responded to a standoff situation in south Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 200 block of Western Ave. near Sumner.

Police say a woman barricaded herself and four children in a home around 4 p.m.

Police say she had two weapons in the house.

After negotiating with the police for about an hour, the woman gave herself up.

She was taken to the hospital to receive help.

