Suspect still at-large after overnight bar parking lot shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect still at-large after overnight bar parking lot shooting

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

Two people were shot overnight in the parking lot of a west Toledo bar and the shooting suspect is still at-large.

The shooting happened at Walle Rockets Bar on the corner of W. Sylvania and Upton around 2 a.m.

Police on the scene say the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly