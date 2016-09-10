500+ breast cancer survivors attend Komen's Survivor Breakfast

More than 500 breast cancer survivors gathered for the 23rd annual Survivor Breakfast at the Pinnacle event center to celebrate beating the disease.

“It’s a fabulous event,” said Mary Westphal, Executive Director of Komen Northwest Ohio. “It’s a celebration of survivors. Survivors are battling every day to beat this dreadful disease of breast cancer and today’s the day that we celebrate that they have won the battle.”

Some women celebrated being breast cancer free for more than 40 years.

Denise Lubinkski, who attended the breakfast Saturday, has been in remission for almost three years. She discovered a lump in her breast at the age of 47 and now encourages everyone to learn how to do self-examinations.

“I feel I was diagnosed for a reason and that's for me to spread the word - how important mammograms are and self-breast exams are because that's how I found mine,” Lubinski said.

The Survivors Breakfast is one of the biggest events of the year leading up to the Race for the Cure weekend races happening in Findlay on Sept. 24 and Toledo on Sept. 25.

Lubinski plans on being at the Race for the Cure event in a few weeks, like she has been for the last three years.

“The first time I went to the Susan G Komen walk, and saw all the people that clapped for us and supported us. There’s no other feeling like it,” she said.

