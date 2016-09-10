Police search for suspect after man shot, killed in front of 2-month-old

Police continue to search for the person responsible for Toledo's latest homicide.

It happened early Saturday morning on East Hudson Avenue near Lagrange Street. Police arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m. to find Cory Bowman Jr., 22, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Crews worked on Bowman at the scene but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Bowman's 2-month-old child was only 20 feet away from where the shooting took place, sitting in his car seat.

Police are still looking for a suspect who they believe may have fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.