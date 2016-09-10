Two motorcyclists hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Hancock County

Two motorcyclists are hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash in Hancock County.

Officials say Rickey Blankenship, 57, of Hoytville was stopped at the intersection of CR-140 and TR-109 when he turned into the path of two motorcycles heading north on 140.

Michelle Burns, 45, and Gary Newman, 45, both of Defiance were on separate motorcycles when they were hit.

Both were ejected from their bikes and were not wearing helmets.

Burns and Newman were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for their injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

