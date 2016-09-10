Michigan man faces several charges after 10-hour standoff

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Jasper man faces several charges after barricading himself inside his home after a domestic assault.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at 8394 S. M-52 around 9 p.m. Friday to find everyone except the suspect outside.

Officers were told there was a weapon inside and made contact with 22-year-old Zachary Dusseau.

Officials say Dusseau had three outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time.

Dusseau stayed holed up in the house through the night.

Police shut down M-52 due to safety concerns and a command post was set up at the Jasper Bible Church.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team continued negotiations with Dusseau, and he eventually came out of the home around 6:55 a.m. Saturday.

Dusseau is now charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault by strangulation in connection to the standoff. He also had contempt of court warrants from Adrian and Blissfield police, along with a misdemeanor larceny warrant from Madison Township police.

He’s currently being held in the Lenawee County Jail.

