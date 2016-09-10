Police identify woman found dead outside Northwood motel

Northwood police have released the identity of a woman found dead outside a Northwood motel Friday night.

Police were called to the Express Motel on Bihl Avenue Friday evening after the body of Deanna Hegab, 37, was found.

Officers found Hegab along the side of a pond on the motel’s property.

Hegab's husband reported her missing earlier that day.

Investigators are still waiting on toxicology results to determine the cause of death.

