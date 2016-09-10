Race for the Cure: Here's how to register and pick up your packet

The Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure weekend is this weekend, but there’s still time to register!

REGISTER ONLINE HERE

Once runners are registered for the race, they will need to pick up a packet.

Packet Pick up Locations:

TOLEDO - Brondes Ford, 1511 S. Reynolds Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537 Thursday, Sept. 22 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Brondes Ford, 1511 S. Reynolds Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537 Race Day: Pick up your packets at the Fifth Third Field from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

FINDLAY - Dave's Running Shop, 1817 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Thursday, Sept. 22 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Dave's Running Shop, 1817 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Race Day: Registration tent from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.



