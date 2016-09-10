Big Board Friday: Week 3 Final Scores

Big Board Friday
Week 3 Scores
St. John's Jesuit 44
Mansfield Senior 16
Montpelier 52
Perry 39
Scott 0
Lorrain 48
Cory-Rawson 32
Arcadia 0
Lake 8
Archbold 17
A.A. Pioneer 21
Bedford 22
Clyde 22
Bellevue 66
Otsego 0
Bowling Green 41
Northview 34
Bowsher 0
Napoleon 21
Bryan 0
Lakota 66
Cardinal Stritch 41
Bishop Timon (NY) 0
Central Catholic 49
Ashland 38
Columbian 21
Patrick Henry 47
Columbus Grove 27
Hardin Northern 6
Danbury 35
Delta 21
Edgerton 39
Hicksville 39
Edon 6
Toledo Christian 13
Elmwood 60
Onsted 43
Erie-Mason 22
Jefferson (Delphos) 44
Fairview 0
Port Clinton 41
Fostoria 19
Perkins 20
Genoa 8
Fremont St. Joe 19
Gibsonburg 26
Ayersville 56
Hilltop 14
Spencerville 49
Holgate 0
McComb 49
Hopewell-Loudon 7
Nelsonville-York 14
Liberty-Center 48
Leipsic 35
Liberty-Benton 28
Springfield 35
Lima Senior 28
St. Francis de Sales 41
Madison 46
Summerfield 24
Morenci 28
Riverdale 19
North Baltimore 31
Rossford 49
Northwood 20
Eastwood 28
Oak Harbor 35
Evergreen 12
Ottawa Hills 55
Antwerp 20
Paulding 38
Whitmer 52
Perrysburg 24
Anthony Wayne 47
Rogers 0
Fremont Ross 8
Sandusky 40
Findlay 41
Southview 7
Holgate 0
Spencerville 49
Woodward 9
Springfield 67
Maumee 50
Start 13
Wauseon 6
Tinora 31
Vanlue 0
Van Buren 47
Clay 28
Waite 7
Crestview 42
Wayne Trace 0
Swanton 70
Woodmore 0
