Big Board Friday: Week 3 Final Scores

Big Board Friday: Week 3 Final Scores

Southview vs. Findlay (Viewer submitted photo) Southview vs. Findlay (Viewer submitted photo)

Big Board Friday

Week 3 Scores

St. John's Jesuit 44
Mansfield Senior 16

Montpelier 52
Perry 39

Scott 0
Lorrain 48

Cory-Rawson 32
Arcadia 0

Lake 8
Archbold 17

A.A. Pioneer 21
Bedford 22

Clyde 22
Bellevue 66

Otsego 0
Bowling Green 41

Northview 34
Bowsher 0

Napoleon 21
Bryan 0

Lakota 66
Cardinal Stritch 41

Bishop Timon (NY) 0
Central Catholic 49

Ashland 38
Columbian 21

Patrick Henry 47
Columbus Grove 27

Hardin Northern 6
Danbury 35

Delta 21
Edgerton 39

Hicksville 39
Edon 6

Toledo Christian 13
Elmwood 60

Onsted 43
Erie-Mason 22

Jefferson (Delphos) 44
Fairview 0

Port Clinton 41
Fostoria 19

Perkins 20
Genoa 8

Fremont St. Joe 19
Gibsonburg 26

Ayersville 56
Hilltop 14

Spencerville 49
Holgate 0

McComb 49
Hopewell-Loudon 7

Nelsonville-York 14
Liberty-Center 48

Leipsic 35
Liberty-Benton 28

Springfield 35
Lima Senior 28

St. Francis de Sales 41
Madison 46

Summerfield 24
Morenci 28

Riverdale 19
North Baltimore 31

Rossford 49
Northwood 20

Eastwood 28
Oak Harbor 35

Evergreen 12
Ottawa Hills 55

Antwerp 20
Paulding 38

Whitmer 52
Perrysburg 24

Anthony Wayne 47
Rogers 0

Fremont Ross 8
Sandusky 40

Findlay 41
Southview 7

Holgate 0
Spencerville 49

Woodward 9
Springfield 67

Maumee 50
Start 13

Wauseon 6
Tinora 31

Vanlue 0
Van Buren 47

Clay 28
Waite 7

Crestview 42
Wayne Trace 0

Swanton 70
Woodmore 0   
 

