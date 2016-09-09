180th Colonel recalls flying mission on 9/11

Most of us can remember exactly where we were on September 11, 2001, but one local man had a unique experience on that day.

Colonel Scott Reed, Vice Wing Commander 180th Toledo Express Airport, was up in the air and had his eyes on the sky that morning.

"The second one hits and then the light goes on, I think for everybody watching the action and goes, this is something different than what we thought it was. We thought it was some accident - but don't think so," said Col. Reed.

It wasn't long after the second plane crashed into the second tower of the World Trade Center in New York City that Colonel Scott Reed got a call.

"Our phone rings here in the squadron and it was a military controller who said, ‘hey, I need you to get two planes airborne.’ Okay fine, we'll get airborne. So we did and that was the extent of the information I got,” said Col. Reed.

Reed went airborne not knowing what he was looking for or how long he'd be in the air. He just started heading east.

"It was around that same time frame that I later thought, that must have been Flight 93 going into Shanksville, PA. It must have been that flight that we went airborne to go after, but it really wasn't. What it turned out to be was one of the 200 or so false alarms that day," said Col. Reed.

Colonel Reed's mission on 9/11 was to go up and ground any flight that might be threatening.

He says he wouldn't have thought twice about doing what needed to be done to ensure the safety of this country.

"I really didn’t think about all of the implications until honestly that night after landing and going home and seeing the news reports on TV. To capture all that and start thinking about it,” said Col. Reed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our news app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.