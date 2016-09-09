Greek American Festival a long-standing tradition for area families

Many come for the Greek food (Source: WTOL)

Yet another generation of youngsters has come to dance the night away at the Greek American Festival.

Downtown Toledo’s Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church has hosted this popular ethnic event for 46 years.

A visit here has become a tradition for many families.

“We are Greek and we like to teach our girls about their heritage. One has been coming here since she was newborn and the other loves the food,” said Nadja Brocus.

And who doesn’t.

You don’t have to be Greek to enjoy the delicacies under the gourmet food tent.

Lamb shank, chicken oregano, souvlaki and moussaka, all are staples of the Greek culture and Orthodox faith.

“It’s freshly made. Made with love. These are old recipes passed on from grandmothers and grandmothers,” said Harry Proestos of the festival.

That love is also found in the gyro tent.

Volunteers will roll up and serve up three thousand of the savory sandwiches this weekend.

“Oh I think the combination of the beef and lamb combined the sauce and tomato. It’s a great combo,” says Terry Irmen of the festival.

Throw in some of the pastries, it’s hard to find anything wrong with this festival and the Greek hospitality that’s offered.

“Everybody just has a great time. That’s what it’s all about,” said Bob Fotoples.

The festival runs through Sunday at the corner of Summit and Cherry.

