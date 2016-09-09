Lucas Co Sheriff’s Office reports first carfentanil-laced heroin overdose

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has reported its first carfentanil overdose, an opioid that is commonly used to tranquilize elephants. The powerful drug has already hit several major cities throughout the state of Ohio.

Police say a man was treated at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital, but left before the sheriff’s Drug Abuse Response Team (DART), could respond.

“We're trying to find him and talk to him to see what area of the county or if he even received the carfentanil in this county or this state,” said Sheriff John Tharp.

The drug is said to be 10,000 stronger than morphine. The sheriff says it can require several doses of Narcan to revive someone who has overdosed.

“'We’re taking it very serious and this is elevated to a level that we've never expected. And so we're going to have to make sure we take care of business,” said Sheriff Tharp.

He says unfortunately, this could be the beginning of more overdoses as a result of carfentanil.

“With us being so close to Akron and Cincinnati, a four-hour drive to Cincinnati. Coming up I-75 north right in to Toledo, I see it would be coming and it's not going to surprise us at all,” said Sheriff Tharp.

However, The Sheriff says the department does have a plan to work with other agencies, to address the issue when more cases pop up in the area.

