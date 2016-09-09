CPSC: Power down Galaxy Note7 and don't use it

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging all consumers who own a Samsung Galaxy Note7 to power them down and stop charging or using the device.

The consumer warning is based on recent reports that lithium-ion batteries in certain phones have caused fires. The incidents have happened while being charged and during normal use.

When these batteries overheat and burst, the results can be serious.

CPSC and Samsung are working to formally announce an official recall of the devices. The CPSC is working to determine whether a replacement Galaxy Note7 is an acceptable remedy for Samsung or their phone carriers to provide to customers.

