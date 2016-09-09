Two men face charges after troopers find 6 kilos of cocaine dur - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two men face charges after troopers find 6 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Two men are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers located a hidden compartment in their car during a traffic stop in Wood County. 

Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford Escape, with Illinois registration, for following too closely and a speed violation on I-80, near milepost 68, around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police became suspicious and called for a drug-sniffing K9.

During a probable cause search, police found a modified storage area in the back of the car, containing six kilos of cocaine, worth $503,395.

Adell Harris, 32, of Buffalo, New York and passenger Kenneth Ware, 33, of Charlotte, North Carolina were arrested and booked at the Wood County Justice Center.

The pair has been charged with Felony possession of cocaine and drug trafficking, as well as hidden compartment in motor vehicles, a fourth degree felony.

If convicted, they both could face up to 21 years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.

