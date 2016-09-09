NY man faces drug charges after OSHP seizes 92 lbs of pot

A New York man is on the Wood County jail, facing felony drug charges.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 92 pounds of marijuana, worth $208,656, during a traffic stop in Wood County.

It happened on I-80, near milepost 69, around 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

Police say Dawar Abid, 21, of Fresh Meadows, New York was stopped while driving a 2017 Toyota Camry, with Utah registration, for following too closely.

Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the car. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

Abid was arrested and booked in the Wood County Jail. He’s charged with second-degree, felony possession and trafficking in marijuana.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

