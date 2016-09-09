OSHP investigate crash on U.S. 20 and SR 590 in Washington Twp

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash involving two commercial motor vehicles.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 20 and State Route 590 in Washington Township.

Police say Rueben Miller, 66, of Uniontown, Ohio was driving a Peterbuilt commercial motor vehicle, hauling coal, on westbound U.S. 20 when he was preparing to stop at a red light.

Mark Jones, 50, of Corland, Ohio was also driving westbound on U.S. 20, in a 2009 Mack commercial motor vehicle, hauling coal. When Mr. Miller was near a complete stop, when Mr. Jones rear-ended him, causing Mr. Jones to become entrapped in the vehicle.

Police was finally able to get him out of the vehicle, and he was air lifted to Toledo Hospital.

The other driver sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and released.

Both drivers work for the same company, Paul Adelman Trucking out of Randolph, Ohio. They were both hauling a load of coal to the Martin Marietta Plant in Woodville.

Despite neither vehicle overturning a large amount of coal spilled into the intersection as a result of the crash. Madison Motors out of Fremont were working to clean the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

