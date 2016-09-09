TPD looking for man who used stolen credit card around Toledo

Toledo police need your help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at multiple gas stations.

Police say the man in the photo used a credit card that was stolen from a wallet out of a car in west Toledo.

The man tried using the card at several locations around the city.

If you know who this man is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.