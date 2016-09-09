Suspect in string of burglaries arrested, another on the run

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Officials in Lucas and Fulton County have arrested a man and are searching for another involved in a recent string of burglaries.

A Fulton County deputy was called to a burglary in Amboy Township on Thursday when he noticed the suspect’s vehicle.

After attempting to pull the driver over, the deputy was led on a chase through a yard and a corn field. Two people eventually left the vehicle and ran away.

A short time later, Corey Richardson, 40, was arrested. The second person involved was not found.

Officials say the witness descriptions of the vehicle and the suspects match those of other recent burglaries in the area. They believe the two men are involved in the other incidents as well.

Richardson is now charged with aggravated burglary. Other charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

On Friday, Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller said they started a search for Richard Schoch, 45, of Holland. He's believed to also be involved in the burglaries. Schoch faces four counts of felony burglary.

Anyone with information on Schoch or the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stopper at 1-800-255-1122.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.