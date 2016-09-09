Suspect in string of burglaries arrested, another on the run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Officials in Lucas and Fulton County have arrested a man and are searching for another involved in a recent string of burglaries.

A Fulton County deputy was called to a burglary in Amboy Township on Thursday when he noticed the suspect’s vehicle.

After attempting to pull the driver over, the deputy was led on a chase through a yard and a corn field. Two people eventually left the vehicle and ran away.

A short time later, Corey Richardson, 40, was arrested. The second person involved was not found.

Officials say the witness descriptions of the vehicle and the suspects match those of other recent burglaries in the area. They believe the two men are involved in the other incidents as well.

Richardson is now charged with aggravated burglary. Other charges could be filed as the investigation continues. 

On Friday, Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller said they started a search for Richard Schoch, 45, of Holland. He's believed to also be involved in the burglaries. Schoch faces four counts of felony burglary. 

Anyone with information on Schoch or the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stopper at 1-800-255-1122.

