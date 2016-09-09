Ohio colleges field queries from potential ITT transfers

Some Ohio colleges are fielding queries from potential transfer students left stranded in the midst of their studies when the for-profit chain ITT Technical Institute closed its campuses.

The for-profit college closed its more than 130 campuses across 38 states after the U.S. Department of Education banned it from enrolling new students paying tuition with federal financial aid. The college had nine campuses in Ohio.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Assistant Education Secretary Ted Mitchell say students can work with state institutions to transfer ITT credits into similar programs. Transfer fairs are also being organized on college campuses in the state.

Students enrolled within roughly the past 120 days who don't plan to transfer are eligible to have their loans forgiven.

Barbara Henry, Vice President of non-traditional student services at BGSU, says every student's situation is different and their office is willing to work with students every step of the way.

"We really want to do this circle of support for these students and help them overcome this challenge that is completely outside of their control. I would tell them, keep going, ask questions, seek out all of your opportunities and we will help you get to that goal," said Henry.

BGSU is not the only school offering help to those students.

Owens Community College is hosting an ITT Tech Student Admissions night Wednesday to present the school's programs.

