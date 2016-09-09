Motorcyclists flown to hospital after crash

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Heatherdowns, just west of Reynolds Road around 1:30 p.m. after a motorcycle and a car collided.

The person on the bike was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The condition of the other person involved is unknown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.