Motorcyclists flown to hospital after crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash Friday afternoon. 

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Heatherdowns, just west of Reynolds Road around 1:30 p.m. after a motorcycle and a car collided. 

The person on the bike was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. 

The condition of the other person involved is unknown. 

