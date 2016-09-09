Library kicks off levy campaign

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library is working hard to get your vote on a tax hike come November to support our local libraries.

On Friday, a kick off event was held at the Maritime Museum. There a variety of speakers explained why the levy is essential to our community.

The tax levy will be an 80 percent renewal levy. That means 20 percent of the levy will be new to tax payers, and will cost a home owner of a $100,000 home about $30 more a year.

Library officials say the added tax income in crucial for the future of the library system.

"They're voting now for a promise of the future of the library system... So it's an extremely critical campaign for us. Success for this campaign means success for the library and we can actually stay open and continue to provide more resources for the community," said Deputy Director Jason Kucsma.

The deputy director also says that the 20 percent increase will allow certain branches to stay open longer, extending their hours and services to the community.

