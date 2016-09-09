Heavy Rain in the Weekend Forecast

As you head into the weekend filled with football games and outdoor events, here is what you need to know to avoid getting caught in the rain.



Friday night will remain mostly calm and clear until near midnight when storms will begin to cross from Indiana into north west Ohio and south east Michigan:



Heavy showers, with lightning and loud thunder may wake you in the early hours of Saturday as storms pass during the overnight:



Scattered showers continue into Saturday with gusty winds picking up by late afternoon as a cold front pushes through north west Ohio and south east Michigan:





Full Weekend Outlook:







