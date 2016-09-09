Black Swamp Arts Festival to attract thousands in BG this weekend

It’s been called the best free arts and music festival in Ohio, and it started Friday night – Bowling Green’s Black Swamp Arts Festival.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of BG over the weekend for the festival’s 24th year.

The weekend will feature hundreds of international and local artists along with live music, a beer garden and a chalk walk for young art lovers.

The festival runs through Sunday – find more information here.

