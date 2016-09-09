Experts look to identify root of Lake Erie water-quality issues

Experts are working to identify the root of the water-quality issues in Lake Erie that plagued the Toledo-area in 2014.

The Lucas County Sustainability Commission is tackling this issue and held a forum Thursday.

The group discussed what it calls “the nutrient source inventory” – an effort to find out what’s going into Lake Erie and where it’s coming from.

“We felt that if we actually had data that shows us where all the nutrients are within the entire western Lake Erie basin, we can then start to bring people together to start to talk about the solutions,” Tina Skeldon Wozniak, (D) Lucas County Commissioner.

The public also had a chance to share their concerns with the commission Thursday night.

Currently, Toledo's water-quality dashboard is set at "blue" – which means the water is clear of toxins.

The dashboard was put into effect shortly after the 2014 water crisis.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.